Evers calls for more education spending, $1 billion tax hike

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is calling on the Republican-controlled Legislature to bolster funding for K-12 and higher education and reform both the state’s criminal justice systems. The two-year state budget Evers delivered to the Legislature on Tuesday raises taxes by $1 billion and is rife with liberal policy priorities that are almost certainly dead on arrival. That includes a partial repeal of the Act 10 collective bargaining law and legalizing marijuana. Evers wants to increase funding for K-12 schools by the largest amount in more than 15 years, cut taxes for poor families and raise taxes on manufacturers and the wealthy. 

