Cockburn, Dosunmu lead No. 5 Illini past Northwestern 73-66

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Ayo Dosunmu added 13 points and No. 5 Illinois beat Northwestern 73-66. Cockburn got his 14th double-double of the season for the Illini, who took control early in their sixth straight win. Chase Audige scored 22 points for Northwestern. Pete Nance added 14 points for the Wildcats, who lost their 12th straight. Illinois led 25-7 but saw its lead cut to two points with 1:30 left. Dosunmu, quiet most of the night, hit a long 3-pointer to ice the win.