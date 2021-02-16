Beintema: State pulled rug out from under us with 60 percent reduction in vaccine supply

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WREX) — Stephenson County's Public Health Administrator Craig Beintema says the state provided little notice when it informed him the Stephenson County Health Department would receive 60 percent fewer first doses of vaccinations than normal.

From clinics to hospitals to counties to states and nationally, the plan has always been to vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible, but fewer allotments of the vaccine are causing major issues and back-ups.

"We just do not have the vaccine to do that," Beintema says. "We've had to cancel and reduce [appointments]."

And it's not just the Stephenson County Health Department, but places like FHN Hospital, which can vaccinate hundreds of people per day, has had to cancel and reschedule appointments.

"We're on standby ready to go, yet I understand the local health departments are constrained by the supply they get allocated," Mark Gridley, FHN's President and CEO, says.

FHN gets vaccine allotments from Stephenson, Carroll, and Jo Daviess Health Departments.

But late last week, Beintema says he was notified Stephenson County's weekly allotment, which hovers around 500 first doses, would drop about 60 percent to around 200 for the next three weeks.

As a reminder, vaccine allotment to counties is based on population.

But Beintema says a break in the supply chain has a trickle-down effect.

"65 and older — for us to do all of those people at the rate that we're receiving vaccines will take us two and a half months," Beintema says of that group alone. "It's inefficient to be doing 50 or 100 people."

Similarly, Ogle County's Public Health Administrator Kyle Auman says first dose allotment went from 600 doses a week to 200 and forced more than 100 appointments to be rescheduled.

So, we asked the state of Illinois why first dose allotments to counties dropped around 60 percent. The state sent us a press release dated Feb. 13. It says second doses will be prioritized, meaning first dose allotments will drop for three weeks.

Makes sense, right?

But the state is preparing to expand who is eligible to receive the vaccine starting next week (Feb. 25). Between that, the potential for delivery delays due to the winter storm, and the vaccine shortage health departments, like Beintema's already face, he wants the state to pump the breaks.

"Everybody do their Phase 1B, the over 65 and schools, then you can move on," Beintema says.

He says, currently, some counties have more flexibility with who they consider "priority groups." Tens-of-thousands of people in those priority groups locally have yet to be vaccinated. Without the ability to do mass vaccinations, Beintema says expanding eligibility will make an already long process drag on.

"We have schools, the over 65, and then we would have manufacturing, and I couldn't tell you how many people less than 65 that have a health condition, but, my God, I mean, it's just very hard," Beintema says.

Beintema says if it's your turn to be vaccinated and you registered online, but didn't receive a call, be patient. He says the health department is getting back to people as quickly as possible when it has enough doses.