Authorities respond to deadly crash in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — Traffic is blocked off on Rt. 76 in Boone County because of a deadly crash.
The Boone Fire Protection District 2 says the crash happened at the intersection of Rt. 76 and Woodstock Rd.
Authorities say traffic is blocked off in both directions and drivers are being asked to find a different route.
Details on the crash are limited, but authorities confirmed at least one person was killed in the crash.
13 News has crew headed to the scene.