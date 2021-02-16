Authorities respond to deadly crash in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — Traffic is blocked off on Rt. 76 in Boone County because of a deadly crash.

The Boone Fire Protection District 2 says the crash happened at the intersection of Rt. 76 and Woodstock Rd.

Authorities say traffic is blocked off in both directions and drivers are being asked to find a different route.

Details on the crash are limited, but authorities confirmed at least one person was killed in the crash.

13 News has crew headed to the scene.