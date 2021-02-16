Australia’s second-largest city comes out of 3rd lockdown

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia’s second-largest city, Melbourne, will relax its third lockdown after authorities contained the spread of a COVID-19 cluster centered on hotel quarantine. The Victoria state government has yet to say whether spectators will be allowed to return to the Australian Open tennis tournament under the same conditions as before the five-day lockdown. The lockdown has been enforced across Victoria to prevent the virus spreading from the state capital. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews says most of the pandemic restrictions would be lifted from 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday after no new infection was detected in the latest 24-hour period.