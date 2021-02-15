World health body: 13 Mideast nations have new variant cases

BEIRUT (AP) — The World Health Organization says coronavirus case numbers are stabilizing in parts of the Middle East. But the organization says the situation remains critical with more than a dozen countries reporting cases of new variants. Ahmed al-Mandhari is director of WHO’s eastern Mediterranean region, which comprises most of the Middle East. He said in a press briefing from Cairo on Monday that at least one of the three new coronavirus variants was reported in the 13 countries in the region. He did not name the countries. All three of the new variants are more contagious.