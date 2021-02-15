Wolf hunt approved in Wisconsin as legal fight continues

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Board has voted unanimously to conduct a wolf hunt beginning next week with up to 200 animals to be harvested. The vote came even as the state was asking an appeals court to stop the hunt by putting last week’s court order on hold. The state Department of Natural Resources and the board, represented by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, filed the motion Friday in state appeals court. Up to 4,000 permits were to be sold starting Tuesday for the hunt. The abbreviated wolf season would run from Feb. 22 through Feb. 28.