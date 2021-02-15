Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 6:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 6:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…In Iowa, Scott County. In Illinois, Whiteside and Rock
Island Counties.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Sharp cutoff on amounts expected north of
Interstate 80 through Highway 30.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&