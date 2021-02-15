Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST

TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…In Iowa, Scott County. In Illinois, Whiteside and Rock

Island Counties.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Sharp cutoff on amounts expected north of

Interstate 80 through Highway 30.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&