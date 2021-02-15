Winter Weather Advisory from MON 3:00 PM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST

TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of 3 to 5 inches.

* WHERE…McHenry, Lee and De Kalb Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on hazardous road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility even after snow ends.

The hazardous conditions will affect the evening commute with

impacts expected to linger into the Tuesday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the

internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&