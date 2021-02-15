Winnebago boys beat Dixon; Pecatonica girls win on senior night

WINNEBAGO/PECATONICA (WREX) — Another Big Northern Conference Monday night slate of games featured Winnebago and Dixon meeting in a matchup of teams looking to stay in early contention for a conference title, with the Indians defeating the Dukes, 57-43.

Dixon was within single digits late in the 4th quarter, but couldn't close the gap as the Winnebago remained unbeaten in the Big Northern.

In the NUIC, Pecatonica's girls defeated Pearl City, 36-31. The Lady Indians got the win on senior night, which was much earlier in the season than normal in an anything but normal season.

BOYS SCOREBOARD

Byron 65, North Boone 35

Rockford Lutheran 98, Oregon 39

Stillman Valley 44, Rockford Christian 43

South Beloit 64, Harvest Christian 52

GIRLS SCOREBOARD

Dixon 63, Winnebago 57

Oregon 44, Rockford Lutheran 40

Stillman Valley 40, Rockford Christian 29

Eastland 53, Forreston 22

Aquin 53, Orangeville 32