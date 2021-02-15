Wind Chill Advisory issued February 15 at 4:54AM CST until February 15 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Wind Chill Advisory issued February 15 at 4:54AM CST until February 15 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA ILUpdated
…Dangerous Cold Temperatures and Wind Chills this Morning and
Accumulating Snow this Afternoon into Evening…
.Arctic air and north winds will lead to bitter cold wind chills
of 25 below to 35 below zero at times this morning. A system will
bring accumulating snow to the area this afternoon into the
evening. 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected area-wide with 2 to 4
inches possible along and south of a line from Princeton, Illinois
to Kahoka, Missouri.
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below
zero.
* WHERE…Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside Counties.
* WHEN…Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.