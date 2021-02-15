Wind Chill Advisory issued February 15 at 12:29AM CST until February 15 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Wind Chill Advisory issued February 15 at 12:29AM CST until February 15 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA ILNew
…Dangerous Cold Temperatures and Wind Chills Overnight through
this Morning and Accumulating Snow this Afternoon into Evening…
.Arctic air and north winds will lead to bitter cold wind chills
of 25 below to 35 below zero at times tonight through the morning
hours. A system will bring accumulating snow to the area this
afternoon into the evening. 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected
area-wide with 2 to 4 inches possible along and south of a line
from Princeton, Illinois to Kahoka, Missouri.
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 to near
30 below zero.
* WHERE…Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll and Whiteside Counties.
* WHEN…Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.