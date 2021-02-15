Wind Chill Advisory issued February 15 at 12:29AM CST until February 15 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

…Dangerous Cold Temperatures and Wind Chills Overnight through

this Morning and Accumulating Snow this Afternoon into Evening…

.Arctic air and north winds will lead to bitter cold wind chills

of 25 below to 35 below zero at times tonight through the morning

hours. A system will bring accumulating snow to the area this

afternoon into the evening. 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected

area-wide with 2 to 4 inches possible along and south of a line

from Princeton, Illinois to Kahoka, Missouri.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 to near

30 below zero.

* WHERE…Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll and Whiteside Counties.

* WHEN…Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.