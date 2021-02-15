Wind Chill Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Green County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below
zero.
* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&