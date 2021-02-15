Skip to Content

Wind Chill Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST

3:17 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Green WI

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Green County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below
zero.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

