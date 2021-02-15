Wind Chill Advisory from MON 12:29 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Advisory from MON 12:29 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…
…WIND CHILL WARNING IS CANCELLED…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 to near
30 below zero.
* WHERE…Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll and Whiteside Counties.
* WHEN…Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
