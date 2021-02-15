Wind Chill Advisory from MON 12:29 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Carroll County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

…WIND CHILL WARNING IS CANCELLED…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 to near

30 below zero.

* WHERE…Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll and Whiteside Counties.

* WHEN…Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

&&