Will impeachments become more common for US presidents?

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Never before in our nation's history has a president been impeached twice. Now, following former President Trumps double impeachment and subsequent acquittals, some worry what implications the process could have on future presidents.

"You do wonder if impeachment will become a more common tool for opposition to the president," said Ron Lee, and associate professor of political science at Rockford University.

Republicans accused Democrats of abusing the impeachment process for their own political gain. However, Republican Rep. Marjory Taylor Greene used impeachment as a campaign promise. Lee said he hopes the process will remain rare.

"It would diminish the significance and importance of that ultimate check on presidential power if it becomes just another way to fight a political battle," said Lee.

Three presidents have faced impeachment trials, none has ever been found guilty.