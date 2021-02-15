UK opens quarantine hotels, pushes on with vaccine drive

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s newly established quarantine hotels have received their first guests as the government tries to prevent new variants of the coronavirus derailing its fast-moving vaccination drive. Passengers arriving at London’s Heathrow Airport on Monday morning were escorted by security guards to buses that took them to nearby hotels. Under the new rules, people arriving in England from 33 high-risk countries must stay in designated hotels for 10 days at their own expense. Britain has given a first dose of coronavirus vaccine to almost a quarter of the population, but health officials are concerned that vaccines may not work as well on some new strains of the virus, including one first identified in South Africa.