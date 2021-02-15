Trooper airlifted, driver taken to the hospital after Scott’s Law Crash on I-55

JOLIET (WREX) -- An Illinois State Police Trooper is airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries after police say his squad car got hit while he was investigating another crash.

Illinois State Police says a trooper responded to a crash on Interstate 55 northbound near Route 30 in Will County. ISP says he was parked behind the wrecked vehicles with his emergency lights on. Parked in the left lane, the trooper also had his lights on to direct traffic to the right.

ISP says, while he was sitting in his squad SUV, a 2010 black Cadillac crashed into the back of it. The 20-year-old driver of the Cadillac was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police did not say if the driver of the Cadillac was charged.

Monday's crash marks the sixth Scott's Law crash in Illinois so far this year and the second in two days.

The other crash happened Sunday on Interstate 39 near Baxter Road in Winnebago County.

ISP says a trooper was helping another driver when an alleged drunk driver ran into the troopers vehicle. No one was hurt.