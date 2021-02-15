Study: Pfizer vaccine reduces symptomatic infections by more than 90%

(CNN) — A new study out of Israel shows the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine reduces symptomatic infections by more than 90%.

The study looked at 1.2 million people; about half of who had been vaccinated.

The study found that the rate of people who were infected and felt sick, decreased by 94% among those who had two doses of the vaccine.

Pfizer's clinical trial had a 95% protection rate.

The rate of serious illness was reduced by 92%.

Health experts say the new data appears to offer hope that the shots can be effective as promised in a mass vaccination campaign.

The Israeli study was not random or conducted in a controlled setting, but researchers say observational studies can offer insight into how well vaccines operate under real-world conditions.

