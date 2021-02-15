Study: Pfizer vaccine reduces symptomatic infections by more than 90%
(CNN) — A new study out of Israel shows the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine reduces symptomatic infections by more than 90%.
The study looked at 1.2 million people; about half of who had been vaccinated.
READ MORE: Check out 13 WREX's coronavirus vaccine resources page
The study found that the rate of people who were infected and felt sick, decreased by 94% among those who had two doses of the vaccine.
Pfizer's clinical trial had a 95% protection rate.
The rate of serious illness was reduced by 92%.
Health experts say the new data appears to offer hope that the shots can be effective as promised in a mass vaccination campaign.
RELATED: Boone County expands COVID-19 vaccines to residents 65+
The Israeli study was not random or conducted in a controlled setting, but researchers say observational studies can offer insight into how well vaccines operate under real-world conditions.
Coronavirus Resources
- Click here for the latest CDC novel coronavirus resources and links.
- Track the COVID-19 globally using this map tracker here.
- Click here for the latest information from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
- Need to get tested? Here's a list of mobile testing sites provided by the state.
- Looking for more information on the COVID-19 vaccine? Click here.
- You can get the latest coverage from 13 WREX here.