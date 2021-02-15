Stateline Church encourages residents to help the community through Love Your Stateline Challenge

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local church is once again asking residents to show their love for the Stateline.

Stateline Church is holding its 2nd annual Love Your Stateline Challenge. The challenge, which began on Sunday, offers a different challenge to residents each day as a way to help the community. Monday's challenge involved having participants pray three times during the day for the community. Prayers can include topics like family, your relationships with neighbors, and local schools.

Other challenges during the week include building a hygiene kit for teenagers and buying a meal or groceries for someone. The challenge ends on Saturday.

For a full list of challenges, click here.