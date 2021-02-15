Snow showers make roads slippery again overnight

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new round of snow gets this week off to a slick start. This may be one of the few times we see showers this week, however. Quieter and warmer weather is just around the corner.

Monday night snow:

Light snow showers cause difficult driving conditions through early Tuesday.

The Stateline picks up another layer of snow as part of a much larger winter storm system. This storm stretches from Illinois to Pennsylvania, with heavy snow in spots. Between the storm and lake effect snow, sections of Chicago may pick up over a foot of snow!

Snow showers get heavier the farther east you are.

Closer to home, the Stateline gets a couple inches of snow. While the showers are lighter than elsewhere, the amounts are still enough to cause slippery roads. The showers wind down and dry up by 4 am Tuesday.

Watch out for blowing and driving snowfall in open areas.

However, Winter Weather Advisories for most of the Stateline are in effect until 9 am. Blowing and drifting snowfall in open areas remains a travel hazard through Tuesday morning. East-west running roads are the most impacted by the snow drifts and reduced visibility. Drive with plenty of caution tonight and tomorrow morning!

Quiet and warming:

Temperatures finally rebound to the warmest weather in over 2 weeks.

The winds and the weather quiet down by Tuesday afternoon. Under the calmer weather pattern, temperatures slowly heat up. Tuesday returns to the middle teens, which is about as warm as we've seen through this Arctic outbreak. Wednesday gets a tad warmer and into the upper teens.

By Thursday, we likely reach the 20's, which is the warmest we've had since February 4th. The weather should clear out a little, with partly cloudy conditions overhead.

Friday takes a slight step back into the upper teens, then Saturday returns to the 20's. The warmest weather in over 2 weeks arrives on Sunday. Temperatures return to the 30's on that day, but another snow storm may join the warmth. If conditions warm enough and the storm tracks right, a little rain may sneak in as well.

The long range forecast shows a milder end to the month. The middle to low 30's look to hang around early next week.