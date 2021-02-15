Sheriff: Former NFL player Vincent Jackson found dead in Florida hotel room

BRANDON, Fla. (WREX) — Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead in a Florida hotel room on Monday.

Hotel staff told the Hillsboro County Sheriff's Office that Jackson checked into the hotel on January 11 and had been staying there ever since.

On February 10, the sheriff's office spoke with Jackson’s family members who called to report that he was missing. A formal report was filed on February 11.

The following day, February 12, HCSO located Jackson at the Homewood Suites and spoke with him. After assessing Jackson’s well-being, the missing persons case was canceled.

Hotel housekeepers found Jackson's body in his room earlier today. There are no apparent signs of trauma, according to police.

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death, as well as officially identify Jackson’s remains based on dental or DNA records.

"My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else. Football aside, he touched countless lives through his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation. We shared a passion for supporting military families, and three years ago, Jackson was even made an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to recognize his dedication to the community. He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country, but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions.”

Jackson, who was a South Tampa resident, played 11 years in the NFL, with the Chargers and Buccaneers.