Serbian capital Belgrade sees clubbing flouting virus rules

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Authorities in Serbia’s capital Belgrade have held an emergency meeting over a surge in clubbing parties that have drawn thousands in violation of rules against the new coronavirus. Belgrade’s mayor on Monday announced stepped-up controls of clubs and cafes that are allowed to operate until 8p.m. but have flouted restrictions. The meeting comes as police detained five people over the weekend after breaking up two big parties in different parts of the city. Also on Monday, hundreds gathered outside the government headquarters to honor dozens of medical staff who died since the start of the outbreak.