Saudi Arabia to stop contracting with firms without local HQ

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it plans to stop contracting with foreign companies that don’t have their Mideast headquarters located in the kingdom. The bold move could escalate business competition in the region and put the kingdom at odds with Dubai, considered the region’s commercial and tourism hub. The decision is to take effect at the start of 2024. It aims to establish the kingdom as a regional business hub, solicit foreign investment and boost employment. Saudi Arabia has promoted efforts to overhaul its economy and liberalize its society in preparation for a future less dependent on oil.