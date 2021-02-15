PRIMARY PREVIEW: Mark Yone and Bobby Walsh face off in race for 12th Ward Alderman

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In the 12th Ward in Rockford, two men hope to become the Republican candidate for alderman. Incumbent Ginger Hanley is not running for the seat. She was nominated and sworn into the position in May of 2020 following the death of longtime Alderman John Beck.

Mark Yone is a lifelong resident of the city and a union dairy worker.

"I want to bring back the voice to the 12th Ward that the late Alderman John Beck had," says Yone. "He was very vocal in the city, not just the ward, the city itself. Me being the blue collar worker I would be an advocate for the ward itself."

His opponent is real estate broker Bobby Walsh. He moved to the city back in 2016 with his Rockford-native wife Jayne Hanley.

"If I'm not working I'm not earning," says Walsh. "I look at the alderman role as the same kind of position. Residents, neighbors, constituents, they need to have questions answered, they the need to have resolutions, they need to be heard. That's the natural driver for me, it's what I excel at."

Both men believe the biggest issues facing the city is crime and safety.

"The forefront issue is crime and violence, in Rockford gun violence specifically," says Walsh. "I can do the best I can do to contribute to stop gun violence. I can't fix it all, neighbors have to come together, we have to speak out when we see something we have to say something."

"The biggest issue for me would be safety," says Yone. "Obviously the safety of neighbors and city. Moving forward there's numerous programs out there to raise awareness and I think adding to those programs would help the city."

Each man believes they are more than qualified to represent their neighbors.

"I'm a neighborhood guy," says Yone. "Running in this position allows my voice to be heard at a higher level not just in the neighborhood. For the city to hear, for the neighbors to hear, and just be of service to them."

"I think my personality, my work ethic, my ties to the real estate world would make me a great candidate to advocate for different things like property taxes and values. I think I'm well rounded in those aspects to help residents of the 12th Ward."

Whichever man comes out victorious will face off against Democrat Gina Meeks in the general election.