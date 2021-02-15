Power cut across Texas as snow, ice blanket southern Plains

DALLAS (AP) — The Texas council that manages the majority of the state’s electricity has initiated rotating power outages early Monday as the state experiences a winter storm dropping snow, ice and temperatures. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas urged residents to reduce electricity use as temperatures dipped below freezing in many places. Thousands went without power for short periods as officials worked to conserve energy. Snow is also falling across Arkansas and Oklahoma, with the governors of those states and Texas activating the National Guard to assist state agencies. Dozens of crashes were reported Sunday and hundreds of flights were canceled across the southern Plains as the states dealt with the impacts of the winter storm.