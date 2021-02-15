NC GOP votes to censure Sen. Burr after impeachment vote

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Republican Party has voted to censure Sen. Richard Burr over his vote to convict former President Donald Trump during Trump’s second impeachment trial. NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley says the resolution is merely symbolic and aims to express the state party’s disappointment with Burr’s decision. Burr says, “It is truly a sad day for North Carolina Republicans.” He is one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump of “incitement of insurrection” on Saturday. Burr had previously said the impeachment proceeding was unconstitutional. Trump was acquitted after falling short of the two-thirds majority needed for conviction.