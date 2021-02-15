Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Evanston Township 54, Loyola 36
Glenbrook South 59, Libertyville 49
Hersey 62, Maine South 59
Hillcrest 61, Oak Lawn Community 27
Lemont 57, Blue Island Eisenhower 46
Niles North 62, Highland Park 45
Rockford Lutheran 98, Oregon 39
South Beloit 64, Harvest Christian Academy 52
Stevenson 63, Lake Forest Academy 34
Waubonsie Valley 58, Aurora (West Aurora) 46
Winnebago 57, Dixon 43
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrew 48, Bradley-Bourbonnais 43
Aurora Christian 68, Rosary 52
Dixon 63, Winnebago 57
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 57, Aurora Central Catholic 19
Freeport (Aquin) 53, Orangeville 32
Lanark Eastland 53, Forreston 22
Libertyville 52, New Trier 30
Lincoln Way West 67, Stagg 56
Lincoln-Way East 35, Lincoln Way Central 32
Loyola 46, Evanston Township 36
Oak Lawn Community 58, Hillcrest 43
Oregon 44, Rockford Lutheran 40
Riverdale 51, Morrison 28
Schaumburg Christian 41, Rockford Christian Life 8
St. Francis 42, Elmwood Park 19
Sycamore 57, Burlington Central 43
__
