Monday’s Scores

9:07 pm Wisconsin Sports

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Deerfield 80, Parkview 61

Iola-Scandinavia 59, Gresham Community 34

Lakeside Lutheran 69, Catholic Memorial 64

Shullsburg 70, Belmont 45

Turtle Lake 67, Clayton 48

Wrightstown 65, Clintonville 58

Xavier 69, Seymour 64

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Watertown Maranatha Baptist vs. Wisconsin School for the Deaf, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

South Shore 76, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 39

Superior 65, Cloquet, Minn. 62

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

