Lawmakers debate gun reform on two-year anniversary of Henry Pratt shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This week marks two somber anniversaries: the Parkland shooting (Feb. 14) and the Henry Pratt shooting (Feb. 15).

About 70 miles down the road in Aurora, police say Gary Martin, a disgruntled employee, shot and killed five people inside a warehouse. Police say he then injured six police officers during a shootout.

Martin was killed by police in that shooting.

The investigation afterwards revealed that Martin had a revoked FOID card and should not have been allowed to possess a gun.

The tragedy forced the Illinois State Police to act and make changes to gun ownership checks.

These incidents, still fresh, have their anniversaries come around, and some state legislators are pushing for more gun reform, even though Illinois already has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation.

But in most mass shootings, gun reform advocates say there were red flags, and procedures would have kept deadly weapons out of the hands of those responsible. Take, for example, Gary Martin's case.

"There are many more people like this in Illinois who have had their FOID card revoked, but who have not turned in their gun," John Gruber, the Engagement Director for the Gun Violence Prevention Action Committee, says.

Democratic State Representative Kathleen Willis of the 77th District, which is in the Chicago suburbs, says she will submit a bill by Friday to add more checks to gun ownership.

"A lawful gunowner should still be able to fly through and get their guns, but we can hopefully catch those unlawful people," Rep. Willis explains.

It is important to point out that Rep. Willis was a sponsor of similar legislation like this that passed in the Illinois House of Representative in the Spring of 2019. Willis says it was eventually put on hold when COVID-19 struck. There was an attempt to pass it during the "lame-duck" session in January, but Willis says there were other things to do then and it failed to be called for a vote.

Currently, Willis, and others, are in the process of redrafting it.

And though it could change between now and when it's ultimately filed in Springfield, Willis says the bill will include point-of-sale background checks, fingerprints for a FOID card, and an increase in resources to the Illinois State Police, as well as the creation of an ISP unit solely for revocations.

But Republican Senator Dave Syverson isn't sure more laws are the answer to curbing gun violence.

"These are people that are illegally using gun and passing new laws is not going to change that," Sen. Syverson says. "It's about enforcing the laws that are on the books."

And in the last two years, ISP says it has made changes. It created a portal for law enforcement and prosecutors to more easily identify people who aren't FOID-compliant.

In 2020 alone, the Illinois State Police say it revoked 11,742 FOID cards, which was an eight percent increase from 2019. Submissions of mandatory firearms disposal reports of firearms possessed from an individual after FOID revocation increased to 4,799 in 2020 – a 70 percent increase from 2019.

It's those steps that Syverson says are working.

"It isn't about making controls tighter, it's going after those who are committing crimes," Sen. Syverson explains.

Syverson says it's on the state's, and county's, judicial systems to strongly penalize those who violate the state's gun laws.

Overall, lawmakers say the goal is to find a balance in strong gun ownership laws, while keeping unlawful guns off the streets.

One eye-popping statistic the Illinois State Police also shared is that 11,512 attempts to unlawfully obtain a FOID card were stopped in 2020. That's more than a 290 percent increase from 2019.