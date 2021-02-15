Kosovo’s leftist opposition party sees landslide win

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s left-wing main opposition party has won a clear victory in an early election held amid the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and stalled negotiations with wartime foe Serbia. With 98% of the votes counted Monday, the left-wing Determination Movement Party had 48% support. That put the party far ahead of two conservative parties, which conceded defeat. The winning party leader, Albin Kurti, who is expected to become the next prime minister, faces the challenges of reviving the economy, reducing unemployment and fighting the pandemic, organized crime and corruption. Kurti said forming a negotiating team for dialogue with Serbia would not be a top priority of his government.