Injured bald eagle saved by conservation police and taken to rehabilitation

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) — An injured bald eagle was found by a fish farmer late Friday morning and Illinois DNR Conservation Police and the Jackson County Animal Control were able to safely contain the animal.

“The talons were exceedingly strong. Every time I deal with an eagle, it’s amazing how strong their talons are. You can feel–it’s like having a full grown human squeezing your hand only it has daggers on the end of it’s feet,” said conservation officer Steve Vasicek.

Officer Vasicek said the eagle had a broken wing, but he could still run fairly well.

“Generally when you get close to them, they flip on their back and defend themselves. So once it did that, I grabbed it and it grabbed a hold of my gloves with it’s talons and I was able to put it in the blanket,” said Vasicek.

The eagle was transported to Free Again Animal Rehabilitation in Carterville, where he is currently waiting for vets to asses the damage.

According to staff at Free Again, the bird seems to have a clean break in the right wing, but they will not know for sure until the eagle’s wing can be x-rayed.

Vasicek said the broken wing is not the eagle’s first injury.

“It had a previous eye injury. It had like a grayed over eye. So it was presumably blind in that eye. So, he had a rough day. But he’s in good hands now,” said Vasicek.

The extent of the eagle’s injuries is unclear but staff at Free Again Rehabilitation said he may be transported to the University of Illinois for further treatment.