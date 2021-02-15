Illinois surpasses 20,000 coronavirus-related deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Another grim milestone has been set for the state when it comes to its fight against the coronavirus.

On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 41 new deaths. Since the pandemic started, the state is now reporting 20,002 virus-related deaths.

The grim milestone comes as the state continues to ramp up the amount of vaccines that have been administered.

Yesterday, 39,863 doses were administered. A total of 1,823,208 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 248,925 for long-term care facilities.

More than 10% of the state has now received their first dose of the vaccine, according to state health officials.

IDPH also reported 1,420 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus on Monday. The state is currently reporting 1,163,574 cases of the virus.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 8–14 is 3.5%.

In Region 1, the seven-day rolling positivity rate decreased slightly and is now at 3.4%.

Coronavirus Resources