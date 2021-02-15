Former Illinois Senator announces gubernatorial campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- Republican Paul Schimpf officially announced his campaign for Governor today.

The former state Senator will run to unseat Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the 2022 election. He emphasized the state needs to unite together as one to move forward. Schimpf served 24 years as a Marine and he feels those years prepared him for this new journey.

“I believe you have a duty to serve your country, your state, and your community,” said Schimpf. “I’m not going to stand by idly while our state government abandons its responsibilities and squander its opportunities to solve our long-term problems.”

The Waterloo native said his vision for the state includes a return to responsible government practices. He also mentioned building safe communities and allowing for economic growth through a free market. The former lawmaker explained that while he comes from a different background, he understands how the people of Illinois feel.

“I’m not a wealthy executive or a career politician, I understand what it’s like to live pay-check to pay-check,” said Schimpf. “I know what it feels like to wake up in the middle of the night wondering how my wife and I are going to pay for our kids education.”

Democratic concerns

On the other hand, Democrats referred to Schimpf as a “Bruce Rauner/Donald Trump acolyte.” Executive Director of the Democratic Party of Illinois Mary Morrissey said Illinois voters will reject his run for Governor.

“Voters in Illinois have seen firsthand what happens when the Rauner and Trump agendas are put into place and they rejected them just as they will reject Paul Schimpf,” said Morrissey. “His denial of science, opposition to helping working families and embrace of extreme ideas may play well in a Republican primary but will result in his defeat in November 2022.”

Morrissey noted Schimpf was a consistent vote for Rauner’s agenda that resulted in the budget crisis. She added he also supported Trump’s re-election this past November.

Nonetheless, Schimpf says Illinois needs a governor that will live by the same rules that residents follow. He hit the road shortly after the announcement for a two-day campaign tour. Schimpf plans to return for downstate events Tuesday.