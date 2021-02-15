Expert: Gas prices rising due to higher demand, not who is president

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Gas prices in Rockford have increased again.

The price of gas increased by almost two cents in the past week. Rockford drivers are now paying $2.63/g, according to GasBuddy.

Gas prices in Rockford are 15.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 21.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national price of gas also increased in the past week, rising almost three cents.

Experts say a rise in prices is expected to continue as we approach the spring.

"It's not surprising that gasoline prices continue to follow oil prices higher, as the national average now stands at its highest level since January 2020 as Pay with GasBuddy data shows U.S. gasoline demand rose over two percent last week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"The rise in gas prices continues to be driven by improving demand in the United States, and has nothing to do with who sits in the White House, but rather how many motorists are filing their tanks on a daily basis, and from that data, it's no guess, but prices will continue to trend higher. This situation will last as long as OPEC continues to restrain their oil production, creating the situation we're in where demand is recovering faster than demand. The situation won't get better, just wait until spring, it's likely the national average will rise another 10 to as much as 50 cents per gallon if oil production doesn't respond to the continued recovery in demand."

The last time the price of gas was over $2.60 on Feb. 15 was in 2014, when gas prices were $3.36/g.