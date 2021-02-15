Dick’s Sporting Goods in Rockford set to hire 40 new associates

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A sporting goods store in Rockford is moving locations and is hiring new associates.

Dick's Sporting Goods expects to hire approximately 25 part-time, and 15 temporary positions for its new Forest Plaza (6449 E. State St.) location.

The new store is expected to open in March 2021 and will feature athletic and outdoor apparel, a vast selection of footwear, the latest gear for team sports including football and baseball and top-of-the-line equipment for golf and fitness.

Dick's Sporting Goods previously occupied a space about a half-mile west at 6380 E. State St.

Visit dickssportinggoods.jobs to learn more about the job openings.