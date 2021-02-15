Deaths highlight once-in-a-decade Rockies avalanche danger

DENVER (AP) — The deaths of two Colorado men caught in backcountry avalanches and a third in Montana over the frigid Presidents Day weekend underscore the winter dangers in the Rocky Mountain wilderness. Forecasters say exceptionally weak layers of snowpack have created the most hazardous conditions in a decade. At least 25 people have been killed in avalanches in the United States this year, which is more than the 23 who died last winter. Typically, 27 people die in avalanches in the U.S. annually. Avalanche forecasters say the risk will grow as more snow moves into the region.