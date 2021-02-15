Congressman hopes politics align on divisive Northwest dams

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Republican congressman has proposed removing four hydroelectric dams in the Pacific Northwest as part of a sweeping plan to save salmon populations and provide aid to farmers and others. The $33.5 billion proposal from Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho was announced earlier this month. Now the question is: Can it win approval from Congress and the Biden administration? The plan calls for removing one dam in 2030 and the other three the following year. The dams were built in the 1950s and 1960s to provide power, flood control and irrigation water.