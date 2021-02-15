Canada and allies declare arbitrary detentions immoral

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada, the U.S. and a coalition of 56 other countries have endorsed a declaration denouncing state-sponsored arbitrary detention of foreign nationals for political purposes. The new declaration was the result of a campaign to free Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor from Chinese prisons. The two were arrested in apparent retaliation for the arrest of a top Chinese tech executive Meng Wanzhou. But Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau said Monday’s declaration is “country-agnostic” and he wants to recruit more countries as signatories with the goal of ending the practice everywhere and to discourage other countries from taking it up.