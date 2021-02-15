After 3 days, Afghan-Iran border blaze brought under control

HERAT, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say a massive fire that erupted when a fuel tanker exploded at a major crossing in Afghanistan’s western Herat province on the Iranian border over the weekend has been brought under control. The inferno on Saturday involved two explosions — powerful enough to be spotted from space by NASA satellites — with about a half-hour between them. At least 20 people were injured and many of the hundreds of trucks lined up at the crossing carrying natural gas and fuel ignited. Afghan officials say only a few smoldering fires remained on Monday but that they would be extinguished by the end of the day.