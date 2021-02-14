Wind Chill Warning issued February 14 at 1:43PM CST until February 15 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

…Dangerous Cold Temperatures and Wind Chills through Monday and

Accumulating Snow Monday afternoon into evening…

.Arctic air and north winds will lead to bitter cold wind chills

of 25 below to 35 below zero at times today through Monday

morning. A system will bring accumulating snow to the area Monday

afternoon into the evening. 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected

area-wide with 2 to 5 inches being possible along and south of a

line from Princeton, Illinois to Kahoka, Missouri.

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30

below zero. Coldest wind chills in the overnight and early

morning hours.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and

southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central

Illinois.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.