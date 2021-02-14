Wind Chill Warning issued February 14 at 10:47AM CST until February 15 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Wind Chill Warning issued February 14 at 10:47AM CST until February 15 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA ILUpdated
…Dangerous Cold Temperatures and Wind Chills through Monday…
.Arctic air and north winds will lead to bitter cold wind chills
of 25 below to 35 below zero at times today through Monday
morning.
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30
below zero. Coldest wind chills in the overnight and early
morning hours.
* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and
southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central
Illinois.
* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.