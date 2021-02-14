Wind Chill Warning until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Warning until SUN 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
DeKalb County
…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST
MONDAY…
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills.
Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Wind Chill
Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills from 20 to
28 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast
Illinois.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to noon CST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as few as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&