Wind Chill Warning until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST

MONDAY…

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills.

Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Wind Chill

Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills from 20 to

28 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast

Illinois.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For

the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed

skin in as few as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

&&