Wind Chill Warning until MON 12:00 PM CST

10:47 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Carroll IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Carroll County

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY…

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30
below zero. Coldest wind chills in the overnight and early
morning hours.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and
southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central
Illinois.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

