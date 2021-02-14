Wind Chill Advisory issued February 14 at 3:13AM CST until February 15 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Wind Chill Advisory issued February 14 at 3:13AM CST until February 15 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WIUpdated
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills between -30 and -35
this morning. After a brief improvement this afternoon wind
chills will be between -20 and -35 tonight into Monday morning.
* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.