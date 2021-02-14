Skip to Content

Wind Chill Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 9:36 pm
9:13 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Lee IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 30 degrees below zero
expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and north central Illinois.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as few as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Author Profile Photo

WREX Weather Team

