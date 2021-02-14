Wind Chill Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

McHenry County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 30 degrees below zero

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and north central Illinois.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as few as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

