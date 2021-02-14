Wind Chill Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
McHenry County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 30 degrees below zero
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and north central Illinois.
* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as few as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&