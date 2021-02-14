Wind Chill Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Rock County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills between -30 and -35

this morning. After a brief improvement this afternoon wind

chills will be between -20 and -35 tonight into Monday morning.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

&&