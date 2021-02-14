Turkey says 13 of its citizens killed by militants in N.Iraq

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish defense minister says troops found the bodies of 13 Turkish citizens abducted by Kurdish insurgents in a cave complex in northern Iraq. Twelve of the victims were shot in the head and one died of a shoulder bullet wound, Hulusi Akar said Sunday. They were discovered in the Gara region near the Turkish border during an operation against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, launched on Feb. 10. Akar said the victims had been killed at the start of the operation to seize the cave complex. He added that “all the terrorists in the cave… have been neutralized.”